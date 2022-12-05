Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.45

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.
Pola Orbis Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.02.
Pola Orbis Company Profile
Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.
