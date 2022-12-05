Polygon Market Cap Achieves $7.95 Billion (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last seven days, Polygon has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. One Polygon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00005359 BTC on exchanges. Polygon has a total market capitalization of $7.95 billion and approximately $316.98 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002257 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $987.37 or 0.05820906 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.39 or 0.00503043 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,148.86 or 0.30332324 BTC.
Polygon Coin Profile
Polygon’s genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Polygon Coin Trading
