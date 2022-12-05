PotCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.69 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 5th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 5% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $467,229.23 and approximately $5.69 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.14 or 0.00474661 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00036442 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00022749 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001254 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018515 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000910 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

