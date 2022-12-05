PotCoin (POT) Price Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days

PotCoin (POT) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $425,184.05 and $5.50 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.03 or 0.00471581 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00036355 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022301 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005894 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001259 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018562 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000908 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

