Prana Capital Management LP Has $1.83 Million Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Prana Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 384.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,449 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas H Lee Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 19.7% in the first quarter. Thomas H Lee Partners LP now owns 57,867,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,841,000 after buying an additional 9,515,754 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after buying an additional 1,004,250 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 26.7% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,137,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,666,000 after buying an additional 4,245,533 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,837,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,547,000 after buying an additional 1,736,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 16.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,460,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,366,000 after buying an additional 2,199,107 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average is $14.41.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $556.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.43 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 11.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -250.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Dun & Bradstreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 8,287,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $111,057,136.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,579,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,368,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

