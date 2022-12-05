ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Trading 4% Higher

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) shares traded up 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.82 and last traded at $42.70. 298,266 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 11,290,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.07.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Up 3.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort S&P500

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 741.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

