PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PTCT. Raymond James upped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of PTCT opened at $42.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.19. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $55.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.47.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $64,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 16.3% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 38,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 12.5% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 149.2% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 104,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 62,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 502.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 60,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 50,379 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

