PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Director Susan Daimler Sells 15,750 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) Director Susan Daimler sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $247,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PubMatic Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of PUBM stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.39 million, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.68. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $39.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 60,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 11.1% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 49,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 21.0% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 75,890 shares in the last quarter. Graham Holdings Co boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 27.0% during the third quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 1,081,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 229,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PubMatic Company Profile

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

