PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Director Susan Daimler Sells 15,750 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) Director Susan Daimler sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $247,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
PubMatic Trading Down 5.6 %
Shares of PUBM stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.39 million, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.68. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $39.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 60,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 11.1% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 49,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 21.0% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 75,890 shares in the last quarter. Graham Holdings Co boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 27.0% during the third quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 1,081,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 229,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
