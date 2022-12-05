Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Pure Storage to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.94.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $29.61 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $36.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 740.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $381,384.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 632.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 57,463 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 262,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after buying an additional 16,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

