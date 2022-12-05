Quantum Trading Up 0% Over Last Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $56,019.88 and $180,973.15 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17,011.52 or 1.00039712 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010855 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036240 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00051790 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005808 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021128 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00240818 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Quantum Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00010001 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,993.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.