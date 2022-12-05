Radio Caca Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.95 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 5th. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $72.72 million and $5.95 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $290.19 or 0.01710795 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00013611 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00030099 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00039051 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $299.48 or 0.01765556 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001375 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,823,771,074 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.