Rarible Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.12 Million (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. In the last week, Rarible has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $30.66 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rarible token can now be bought for approximately $2.17 or 0.00012759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rarible

Rarible launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,159,221 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

