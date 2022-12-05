Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) PT Lowered to GBX 7,500 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 8,500 ($101.69) to GBX 7,500 ($89.72) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RBGLY. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($98.10) to GBX 7,050 ($84.34) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,900 ($106.47) to GBX 8,200 ($98.10) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7,590.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.76. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

