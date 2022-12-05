ReddCoin (RDD) Price Up 2% This Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 2% higher against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.64 million and approximately $3,708.39 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.14 or 0.00476762 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00036472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022510 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001265 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018548 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000904 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

