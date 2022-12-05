Reef (REEF) Market Cap Reaches $64.34 Million

Reef (REEF) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. During the last week, Reef has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Reef has a market capitalization of $64.34 million and $18.58 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009677 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $987.37 or 0.05820906 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.39 or 0.00503043 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Reef

REEF uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,743,763,059 coins and its circulating supply is 20,743,731,659 coins. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reef’s official website is reef.io. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Reef

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

