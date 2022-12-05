Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYYGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €190.00 ($195.88) to €155.00 ($159.79) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €304.00 ($313.40) to €310.00 ($319.59) in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €325.00 ($335.05) to €257.00 ($264.95) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $212.83.

Rémy Cointreau Price Performance

Shares of REMYY opened at $17.34 on Thursday. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.55.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

