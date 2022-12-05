Renova (OTCMKTS:REOVF) Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Renova (OTCMKTS:REOVF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has 2,100.00 price objective on the stock.
