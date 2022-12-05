Repertoire Partners LP Acquires Shares of 1,000 GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after buying an additional 32,208 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $4,670,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

GXO Logistics stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.18. 6,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,069. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.65. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $96.82.

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

