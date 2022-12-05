Repertoire Partners LP Sells 490,009 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Repertoire Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490,009 shares during the quarter. Repertoire Partners LP’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 2,649.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 79,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 334,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 74,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AHCO. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

In other news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,896,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,929,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,292.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,896,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,929,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,246,194 shares of company stock worth $25,806,393 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHCO stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.32. 1,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,841. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $27.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.58.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

