Request Price Up 8.7% Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. During the last week, Request has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0956 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $95.64 million and $8.09 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,965.11 or 0.99990983 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010851 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005894 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036321 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00051896 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005829 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021346 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00240544 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09324891 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $1,359,208.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

