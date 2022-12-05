Richard Allen White, Jr. Sells 1,639 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Stock

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $127,792.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,490.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT traded down $2.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,928. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.28 and its 200 day moving average is $68.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.78. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $79.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.39 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 36.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,398,000 after purchasing an additional 322,066 shares during the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 158.8% during the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,006,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ingevity by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,628,000 after purchasing an additional 47,263 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Ingevity by 3.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,079,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,425,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Ingevity by 5.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 960,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,223,000 after purchasing an additional 46,994 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

