Richard Anstey Sells 14,000 Shares of Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE) Stock

Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE – Get Rating) insider Richard Anstey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$14.02 ($9.35), for a total value of A$196,322.00 ($130,881.33).

Technology One Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get Technology One alerts:

Technology One Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. This is an increase from Technology One’s previous Final dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Technology One’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Technology One

Technology One Limited researches, develops, markets, sells, implements, and supports integrated enterprise business software solutions worldwide. The company operates through Software and Consulting segments. It offers various business solutions, including enterprise asset management, human resource and payroll, financials, enterprise budgeting, supply chain, property and rating, student management, business intelligence, enterprise content management, performance planning, spatial, enterprise cash receipting, stakeholder management, timetabling and scheduling, and business process management.

Read More

