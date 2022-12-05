Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RIO. Macquarie cut Rio Tinto Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($68.19) to GBX 5,800 ($69.39) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,935.00.
Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $69.82 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $84.69. The stock has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.98 and its 200-day moving average is $60.79.
Institutional Trading of Rio Tinto Group
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
