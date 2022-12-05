Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RIO. Macquarie cut Rio Tinto Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($68.19) to GBX 5,800 ($69.39) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,935.00.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $69.82 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $84.69. The stock has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.98 and its 200-day moving average is $60.79.

Institutional Trading of Rio Tinto Group

About Rio Tinto Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 239.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,133 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.