Ripio Credit Network Trading Down 22.6% This Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $3,768.06 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17,066.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010795 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005860 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036109 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00051595 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005788 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021342 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00240412 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.0024917 USD and is down -1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,253.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.