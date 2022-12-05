Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RBA. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

NYSE RBA opened at $54.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.56. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $72.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.23 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 18.49%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,391.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.