Robert W. Baird Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $550.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ULTA. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $514.21.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ULTA opened at $471.33 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $477.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $416.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.66. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 70.75%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 23.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,376,000 after acquiring an additional 692,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $906,392,000 after acquiring an additional 685,026 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,536,000 after acquiring an additional 495,734 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,899,000 after acquiring an additional 366,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,122,000 after acquiring an additional 313,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.