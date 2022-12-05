Robert W. Baird Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $550.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ULTA. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $514.21.
Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of ULTA opened at $471.33 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $477.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $416.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.66. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32.
Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty
In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,376,000 after acquiring an additional 692,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $906,392,000 after acquiring an additional 685,026 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,536,000 after acquiring an additional 495,734 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,899,000 after acquiring an additional 366,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,122,000 after acquiring an additional 313,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
