Ross Stores (ROST) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

11/21/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $98.00 to $127.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/21/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim to $125.00.

11/21/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $103.00.

11/18/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $127.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $112.00 to $121.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $99.00 to $123.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $92.00 to $108.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $80.00 to $120.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $121.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $116.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Ross Stores was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $113.00.

11/18/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $125.00.

10/25/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $119.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2022 – Ross Stores was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

10/12/2022 – Ross Stores is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.72. 63,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,122,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.12. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $119.48. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,487,464,000 after acquiring an additional 994,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,620,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,845,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,346,507,000 after acquiring an additional 227,166 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 13.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $962,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,174 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,344,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,193,000 after acquiring an additional 57,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

