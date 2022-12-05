Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $28.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HUN. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntsman from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.07.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Price Performance

HUN stock opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $28.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 703.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 229,926 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 486.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.