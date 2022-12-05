Royal Bank of Canada Trims Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Target Price to $16.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WOOF. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.44.

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $64,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 341,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,351.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,894,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,101,000 after buying an additional 273,239 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,065,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,847,000 after buying an additional 66,322 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,622,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,589,000 after buying an additional 804,196 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,461,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,759,000 after buying an additional 28,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

