Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Cut to C$147.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RY. Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and set a C$143.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Thursday. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$153.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$145.42.
Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$134.21 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$116.75 and a one year high of C$149.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$127.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$126.63. The stock has a market cap of C$185.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22.
In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.21, for a total value of C$510,585.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$735,328.97. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,529.
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
