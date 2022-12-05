Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,429 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $28,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,152 shares of company stock worth $942,632. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,646. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

