Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 282.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,572 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.52% of TopBuild worth $27,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,662,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,876,000 after acquiring an additional 202,000 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in TopBuild by 462.1% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,204,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,412,000 after purchasing an additional 990,537 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after purchasing an additional 526,053 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 345,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,808,000 after acquiring an additional 89,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,463 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BLD traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $156.44. 12,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,901. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.46. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $140.66 and a fifty-two week high of $284.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.71. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLD shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.25.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

