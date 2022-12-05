Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,578 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 202,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $26,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in 3M by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in 3M by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 22,727 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in 3M by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,557,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,837,000 after buying an additional 155,110 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in 3M by 380.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 37,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 29,867 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.93.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.11. 21,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,912,314. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $181.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

