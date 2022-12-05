Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 29,794 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,484,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 29,794 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $27,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Ford Motor by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.59. The company had a trading volume of 661,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,879,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

