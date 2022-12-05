Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Director Sells $7,276,500.00 in Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $7,276,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,122,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mario Germano Giuliani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Mario Germano Giuliani sold 32,593 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $1,337,942.65.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Mario Germano Giuliani sold 125,697 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $5,185,001.25.

On Monday, September 19th, Mario Germano Giuliani sold 232,185 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $9,635,677.50.

On Friday, September 16th, Mario Germano Giuliani sold 154,986 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $6,466,015.92.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Mario Germano Giuliani sold 261,881 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $11,171,843.46.

Royalty Pharma stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,762. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.35. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 90.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the third quarter worth about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 79.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.14.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

