RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Stock Position Lessened by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC decreased its holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,445 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of RPC in the second quarter worth $36,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of RPC in the second quarter worth $44,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPC by 45.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RPC in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RPC in the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 316,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $3,372,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,296.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 316,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $3,372,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,296.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 436,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $4,543,255.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,340.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,064,193 shares of company stock valued at $11,197,202 over the last three months. Insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPC Stock Up 2.3 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RPC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $9.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $459.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.20 million. RPC had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 10.35%. Analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.94%.

RPC Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

