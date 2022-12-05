R&Q Insurance (LON:RQIH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $58.00

Shares of R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. (LON:RQIH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.71), with a volume of 810397 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.72).

R&Q Insurance Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1,042.17, a current ratio of 1,042.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 73.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 90.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £222.66 million and a P/E ratio of -1.57.

Get R&Q Insurance alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other R&Q Insurance news, insider Joanne Patricia Fox purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000 ($25,122.62).

About R&Q Insurance

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. operates as a non-life speciality insurance company primarily in the United States and Europe. It acquires discontinued books of non-life business and non-life insurance companies and captives in run-off. The company also provides exit and restructuring solutions through acquisition, portfolio transfer, reinsurance, insurance business transfer, and SIR/deductible reimbursement policies; and program management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for R&Q Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R&Q Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.