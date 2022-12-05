Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Senior Officer Sells 120,000 Shares

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Thomas Credland sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total transaction of C$564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 361,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,697,691.70.

Rupert Resources Price Performance

Rupert Resources stock traded down C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$4.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,832. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$3.53 and a twelve month high of C$6.77. The company has a market cap of C$927.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a current ratio of 10.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.32.

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Rupert Resources Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rupert Resources Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Rupert Resources from C$6.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank set a C$6.00 target price on Rupert Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Rupert Resources from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Rupert Resources from C$8.45 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

(Get Rating)

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.