Rush Island Management LP Reduces Stock Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Rush Island Management LP lessened its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 251,117 shares during the period. National Health Investors makes up 6.0% of Rush Island Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rush Island Management LP owned about 1.01% of National Health Investors worth $27,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $499,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 59,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NHI stock opened at $56.96 on Monday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 13.82, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.60.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 229.30%.

NHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on National Health Investors to $47.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.