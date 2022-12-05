RWS (LON:RWS) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of RWS (LON:RWS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on RWS from GBX 650 ($7.78) to GBX 500 ($5.98) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, RWS has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 616.25 ($7.37).

Shares of RWS stock traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 344.70 ($4.12). The company had a trading volume of 289,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,166. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 311.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 342.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,468.57. RWS has a 1-year low of GBX 254.80 ($3.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 664.50 ($7.95).

In other RWS news, insider Lara Boro acquired 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 333 ($3.98) per share, with a total value of £9,823.50 ($11,752.00). In other news, insider Ian El Mokadem bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.62) per share, for a total transaction of £196,950 ($235,614.31). Also, insider Lara Boro bought 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 333 ($3.98) per share, with a total value of £9,823.50 ($11,752.00).

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

