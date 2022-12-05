RWS’s (RWS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of RWS (LON:RWS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on RWS from GBX 650 ($7.78) to GBX 500 ($5.98) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 616.25 ($7.37).

Get RWS alerts:

RWS Stock Up 0.3 %

RWS stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 344.20 ($4.12). The stock had a trading volume of 288,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,126. The firm has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,468.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 311.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 342.73. RWS has a 52-week low of GBX 254.80 ($3.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 664.50 ($7.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at RWS

About RWS

In related news, insider Lara Boro bought 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 333 ($3.98) per share, with a total value of £9,823.50 ($11,752.00). In related news, insider Lara Boro bought 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 333 ($3.98) per share, with a total value of £9,823.50 ($11,752.00). Also, insider Ian El Mokadem bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.62) per share, for a total transaction of £196,950 ($235,614.31).

(Get Rating)

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.