Ryan D. Campbell Sells 11,429 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of DE traded down $8.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $437.16. The company had a trading volume of 23,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,708. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $389.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.35. The stock has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

