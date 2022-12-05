Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $193.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRM. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Salesforce from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Salesforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $200.44.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM opened at $144.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $144.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 516.29, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $136.04 and a 1 year high of $270.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.13.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $89,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.