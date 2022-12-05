Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $200.44.

CRM stock opened at $144.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.18. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $136.04 and a 12-month high of $270.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 516.29, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total transaction of $377,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,028,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total value of $377,545.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,028,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 656,578 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $94,442,000 after purchasing an additional 61,675 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,017,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 60,817 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,748,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

