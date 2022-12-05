Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Atlantic Securities

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Atlantic Securities from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Salesforce from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $200.44.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $144.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.79 and its 200-day moving average is $164.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.56 billion, a PE ratio of 516.29, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $136.04 and a 52 week high of $270.57.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $357,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,170,337.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $357,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,170,337.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,786,056.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 656,578 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $94,442,000 after purchasing an additional 61,675 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,017,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 60,817 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

