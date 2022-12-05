Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $225.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Salesforce traded as low as $133.40 and last traded at $133.61, with a volume of 520032 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.56.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.26.
In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $133.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 516.29, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.
