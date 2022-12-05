Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.99

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.99 and last traded at $30.95, with a volume of 43188 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.

Sands China Trading Up 10.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.01.

Sands China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.