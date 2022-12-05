Sapphire (SAPP) Price Tops $0.0222

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 5th. Sapphire has a market cap of $20.08 million and approximately $12,184.37 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sapphire has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,266.95 or 0.07431090 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00036437 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00079853 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00060614 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001389 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010282 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00025859 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

