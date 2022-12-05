SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. Acquires Shares of 18,535,631 Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)

SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,535,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,727,000. Energy Vault makes up approximately 1.5% of SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. owned about 13.53% of Energy Vault as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Vault alerts:

Energy Vault Stock Down 6.4 %

Energy Vault stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.34. 6,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,366. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $22.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Energy Vault news, Director William Gross sold 16,250 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $88,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,639,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,953,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 128,750 shares of company stock valued at $563,475 in the last 90 days. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRGV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Energy Vault to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Energy Vault Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.