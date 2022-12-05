Scge Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Scge Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,155,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417,000 shares during the period. Datadog makes up 3.2% of Scge Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Scge Management L.P. owned approximately 0.36% of Datadog worth $110,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Datadog by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 710,429 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,339,294.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 423,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,392,490.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,027,096 shares of company stock worth $70,727,302 and have sold 86,506 shares worth $7,057,756. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of DDOG stock traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.66. The stock had a trading volume of 40,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,824,414. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.98. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.45 and a 52-week high of $186.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.23.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

